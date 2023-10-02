JAY-Z’s Ocean Casino Fundraiser Nets $24 Million For Criminal Justice Reform

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z, Michael Rubin, Meek Mill and the REFORM Alliance held a James Bond-themed party at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City on September 30 with comedian Kevin Hart acting as its consummate host. The invite-only, black-tie event drew more than 250 VIPs who were interested in supporting the work of REFORM Alliance.

The organization aims to transform the nation’s supervision system for nearly four million people on probation or parole into one that creates pathways to work and wellbeing, rather than a revolving door back to prison. In total, the event raised more than $24 million to support criminal justice reform.

As part of the festivities, guests participated in a blackjack tournament, dinner program and live auction. Attendees included Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Quavo, Jack Harlow, Fabolous, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Fat Joe, French Montana, Ne-Yo and Lil Kim, among many others.

The evening’s final blackjack hand was played onstage and culminated with a $1 million amount being awarded to Andrew Goldberg, managing partner of TAO GROUP, who then announced a $750,000 donation from his winnings back to support REFORM Alliance’s work.

The dinner program also included an onstage discussion between Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast host Wallo and Hart. Guests were then able to bid on unique items donated by Tom Brady, George Condo, Rashid Johnson and Jay-Z. Items included an original George Condo painting which sparked a bidding war between Kim Kardashian and Brady, to a historic timepiece owned by Jay-Z. The auction items alone raised $7.8 million. Following the live auction, guests headed into the after-party at Ocean’s Sportsbook, The Gallery, which featured a full D’USSE bar takeover with specialty cocktails and surprise performances by Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Fat Joe, Lil Durk, Quavo, French Montana, Fabolous and Romeo Santos.