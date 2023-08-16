Jay-Z Limited Edition Library Cards Spark Massive Increase in Library Accounts  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

14,000 new library accounts have been created with Jay-Z fans rushing to get their hands on one of the 13 limited edition cards.

Jay-Z is driving an uptake in NYC library visitors after the Brooklyn Public Library issued 13 limited edition library cards featuring artwork from each of Hov’s solo studio albums.

New York State residents are eligible for free cards, and they are arriving in droves to claim their souvenirs from “The Book of Hov,” exhibition at Brooklyn Public Library branches. They can collect all 13 versions which are available on a rotating basis through August. The schedule is available on the BPL website.

In honor of #TheBookofHOV exhibit & in celebration of JAY-Z’s unparalleled body of work, Brooklyn Public Library & @RocNation have created 13 limited-edition library cards—available tomorrow at a library near you! View the designs: https://t.co/Uuj71WUIMH pic.twitter.com/LNRYD3O4q1 — Brooklyn Public Library (@BKLYNlibrary) July 28, 2023

The initiative has already seen 14,000 new library accounts as bookworms and fans alike rush to collect all 13 Jay-Z themed cards, a spokesperson for the Brooklyn Public Library told CNN.

Meanwhile, the 40,000-square-foot “The Book of Hov” exhibit has been extended to run through October. The exhibition opened on July 14 with a star-studded premiere with Jay-Z as guest of honor in attendance with his wife Beyoncé and their daughter, Blue Ivy.

The exhibition features “archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards, and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet of Jay-Z’s professional life.”

In addition, the interactive “Book of Hov” website features a recap of the exhibit narrated by NYC radio legend Angie Martinez.