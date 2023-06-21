JAY-Z Pays Tribute To Pharrell Williams During Joint Performance At Louis Vuitton Fashion Show Debut

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z directed the crowd to “Pay homage to the great skateboard P” following Pharrell Williams’ debut Louis Vuitton collection.

Jay-Z joined the star-studded guest list at his longtime friend Pharrell Williams’ debut as creative director at Louis Vuitton.

Not only did Hov attend with wife Beyoncé in tow, but he surprised guests after the show, joining Pharrell for a joint performance. The duo rocked the stage with their hits, including “Frontin’” and the Neptunes collab “Give It to Me.” Jay-Z naturally made the most of the location, adding “Ni**as In Paris” to the setlist.

Amid all the performances Jay-Z made sure to give Pharrell Williams his flowers.

“This young man tonight did something extraordinary. I want everybody [to] put one hand in the air,” Hov said, addressing the crowd. “Pay homage to the great skateboard P. Congratulations man, I’m so proud of you.” Check out the video below and watch snippets from Jay-Z and Pharrell’s performance at the end of the page.

Pharrell and Jayz performing after the #LVMenSS24 show pic.twitter.com/Pp9BPkT3c6 — YE²⁴ yefanatics (@yefanatics) June 20, 2023

Pharrell reflected on his new role in an interview with WDD earlier this week (Jun. 19), ahead of his first collection as creative director.

“Every day, I gotta pinch myself because it’s an appointment, and I was chosen,” he explained. “Pietro saw something, and I’m touched by that and I honor that every day.”

Pharrell continued, “I didn’t go to Central Saint Martins, but I also didn’t go to Juilliard either in music and I mean, we see how that turned out,” the Grammy-winner said. “It’s cool. That’s a very fair observation. But neither did Vivienne Westwood, right? Tadao Ando was self-taught. I mean, he’s the GOAT, right? I only aspire to express myself.”

JAY-Z performed “N-ggas In Paris” At Pharrell's SS24 Louis Vuitton show in Paris 🤯🔥pic.twitter.com/8q7Nkf23YA — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 21, 2023