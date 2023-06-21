Jim Jones Seemingly Responds To Pusha T: “My Name Is My Name” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones returned Pusha T’s subliminal shots using the title of King Push’s debut album while seemingly advising him to “Come Again.”

The Jim Jones and Pusha T rivalry is heating up!

The Dipset member appears to have wasted no time answering an apparent King Push diss, taking to Instagram with a video response after Pusha T seemed to finally respond to his shade by taking shots at Jim Jones in a new Clipse song.

“Beware of my name, that there’s delegate/You know I know where you’re delicate/Crush you to pieces, I’ll hum a breath of it/I will close your heaven for the hell of it,” Pusha T raps on the song.

The track premiered while Pusha T walked the runway during Pharrell Williams’ official debut as Louis Vuitton’s new men’s creative director in Paris Tuesday (Jun. 20).

“You think it’d be valor amongst veterans/I’m watching your fame escape relevance,” he raps. “We all in a room but here’s the elephant/You chasing a feature out of your element/And those lab diamonds under inspection/The question marks block your blessings/It’s no tombstones in the desert/I know by now you get the message.”

Pusha T & Malice walking the LV runway for Pharrell’s new menswear collection to their new (rebuttal) track is a monumental moment. pic.twitter.com/MHPSf2utrb — Josh B. (@jshyb_) June 21, 2023

Both Jim Jones and Pusha T began trending on Twitter as fans rushed to share clips of the new track. It didn’t take long for the “We Fly High” hitmaker to reply. However, fans might have a long wait if they’re looking for a response on wax.

“Let me know if they serious cause my name is my name #Capo,” Jim Jones wrote on Instagram, flipping the title of Pusha T’s debut album. He also shared a video. In the clip, Jim Jones doesn’t say a word but laughs hysterically while his song with Dyce Payson, “Come Again,” plays in the background.

“Let me know when they really ready” he wrote on his IG Story.