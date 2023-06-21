Jim Jones Seemingly Responds To Pusha T: “My Name Is My Name” 

The Jim Jones and Pusha T rivalry is heating up!
The Dipset member appears to have wasted no time answering an apparent King Push diss, taking to Instagram with a video response after Pusha T seemed to finally respond to his shade by taking shots at Jim Jones in a new Clipse song.
“Beware of my name, that there’s delegate/You know I know where you’re delicate/Crush you to pieces, I’ll hum a breath of it/I will close your heaven for the hell of it,” Pusha T raps on the song.
The track premiered while Pusha T walked the runway during Pharrell Williams’ official debut as Louis Vuitton’s new men’s creative director in Paris Tuesday (Jun. 20).
“You think it’d be valor amongst veterans/I’m watching your fame escape relevance,” he raps. “We all in a room but here’s the elephant/You chasing a feature out of your element/And those lab diamonds under inspection/The question marks block your blessings/It’s no tombstones in the desert/I know by now you get the message.”
Both Jim Jones and Pusha T began trending on Twitter as fans rushed to share clips of the new track. It didn’t take long for the “We Fly High” hitmaker to reply. However, fans might have a long wait if they’re looking for a response on wax.
“Let me know if they serious cause my name is my name #Capo,” Jim Jones wrote on Instagram, flipping the title of Pusha T’s debut album. He also shared a video. In the clip, Jim Jones doesn’t say a word but laughs hysterically while his song with Dyce Payson, “Come Again,” plays in the background.
“Let me know when they really ready” he wrote on his IG Story.