Jay-Z Stands As Lone Billionaire Rapper After Kanye’s Downward Spiral

Jay-Z, who is worth $2.5 billion, is the only rapper to make Forbes’ latest list of the world’s billionaires.

Forbes released its annual list of the world’s billionaires, which featured Jay-Z as the only rapper to make the cut.

Jay-Z ranked at No. 1217 on the list with a net worth of $2.5 billion. Forbes credited Hov’s liquor businesses with helping him double his worth since 2019.

Earlier this year, Jay-Z sold a majority of his stake in D’Usse to Bacardi. The deal settled a legal battle over the cognac brand.

“Growing D’usse over the past decade from an idea to one of the fastest-selling spirits in history has been a blessing,” Jay-Z said. “The next phase of this journey will further cement D’usse’s legacy as one of the world’s most respected brands. I am excited to renew this partnership with Bacardi.”

Kanye West was noticeably absent from Forbes’ lineup of billionaires. The controversial rapper/producer’s net worth plummeted after he lost his Adidas deal in 2022.

Adidas severed ties with Kanye due to his antisemitic remarks. Forbes estimated Ye’s current fortune to be roughly $400 million.

Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian made Forbes’ billionaires list thanks to her $1.2 billion net worth. Jay-Z and Kanye’s “Run This Town” collaborator Rihanna secured a spot in the rankings with her $1.4 billion net worth.