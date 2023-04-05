Jay-Z Stands As Lone Billionaire Rapper After Kanye’s Downward Spiral

Forbes released its annual list of the world’s billionaires, which featured Jay-Z as the only rapper to make the cut.
Jay-Z ranked at No. 1217 on the list with a net worth of $2.5 billion. Forbes credited Hov’s liquor businesses with helping him double his worth since 2019.
Earlier this year, Jay-Z sold a majority of his stake in D’Usse to Bacardi. The deal settled a legal battle over the cognac brand.
“Growing D’usse over the past decade from an idea to one of the fastest-selling spirits in history has been a blessing,” Jay-Z said. “The next phase of this journey will further cement D’usse’s legacy as one of the world’s most respected brands. I am excited to renew this partnership with Bacardi.”
Kanye West was noticeably absent from Forbes’ lineup of billionaires. The controversial rapper/producer’s net worth plummeted after he lost his Adidas deal in 2022.
Adidas severed ties with Kanye due to his antisemitic remarks. Forbes estimated Ye’s current fortune to be roughly $400 million.
Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian made Forbes’ billionaires list thanks to her $1.2 billion net worth. Jay-Z and Kanye’s “Run This Town” collaborator Rihanna secured a spot in the rankings with her $1.4 billion net worth.