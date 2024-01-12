Jay-Z Wanted New 9-Minute “The Book Of Clarence” Song To Be Even Longer 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z just dropped a nine-minute song with D’Angelo and filmmaker Jeymes Samuel featured on The Book of Clarence movie soundtrack.

Jay-Z fans were gifted another Hov verse on his new song “I Want you Forever” featured on The Book of Clarence movie soundtrack.

The film’s director Jeymes Samuel released the project Friday (January 11). As well as the new Jay-Z cut, which also features soul icon D’Angelo, the soundtrack includes appearances from the likes of Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, Kid Cudi, Kodak Black and many others. Listen to “I Want You Forever” below and stream the project at the end of the page.

Hov’s song clocks it at over 9 minutes and would have been even longer if the Roc Nation founder had his way. During a recent discussion about the movie and accompanying soundtrack Jay-Z admitted he wanted to keep rapping after recording his verse.

And it wasn’t just on “I Want You Forever” either. Hov’s original verse on DJ Khaled’s “God Did” was shorter than the epic four-minute soliloquy he eventually released.

“You just got to obey your crazy,” Jay-Z said during a Spaces chat on X Thursday (January 11). “I didn’t start out to do “God Did” as a four minute verse, that’s not how that happened. It just kept going and kept unfolding and the story wasn’t told.”

He went on to explain that he had a “beautiful time” recording “I Want You Forever” in Paris but initially felt unsatisfied with the end result.

“I didn’t want to stop where I stopped,” he said. “Let me put a placeholder in this and finish this.”

However, his mind was made up after vibing to the song. “You know what? It’s complete,” he added.