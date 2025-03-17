JAY-Z’s Attorney Reveals How Lawsuit Lies Impacted Rapper’s Kids

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

JAY-Z faced serious allegations of assault, but a withdrawn lawsuit cleared his name and exposed the truth behind the claims.

JAY-Z faced family turmoil after serious allegations surfaced online accusing the Hip-Hop mogul of a heinous crime alongside incarcerated mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

During a recent interview with ABC News, Hov’s attorney, Alex Spiro, opened up about just how profoundly the accusations affected JAY-Z’s personal life, especially his children.

“It’s tough to hear a false lie said about you, spread through the internet, and affecting your children,” Spiro explained. “It’s tough on him, it’s tough on anybody. But what he does is he proves himself innocent.”

The controversy ignited in December 2024, when a woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe filed a lawsuit alleging that JAY-Z and Diddy sexually assaulted her in 2000 when she was just 13.

However, in February 2025, a judge dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, effectively ending Jane Doe’s claims against JAY-Z.

Not content with merely clearing his name, JAY-Z responded aggressively. He launched a defamation suit in March 2025 against Doe and her legal representatives, including attorney Tony Buzbee. The Houston lawyer has filed lawsuits on behalf of more than 120 individuals who allege Diddy victimized them.

JAY-Z’s Attorney Says Recent Audio “Speaks For Itself”

Spiro also addressed the audio recording that significantly altered the case’s trajectory.

“The people around Mr. Carter wanted to know what happened behind closed doors and so they asked for her to be interviewed,” Spiro explained. “The interview occurred, and the tape speaks for itself. She says in no uncertain terms Mr. Carter did not do this. It is effectively a lie, and the only reason Mr. Carter is even involved in this is because she was pushed to involve him, pushed to include him by a lawyer.”

The recording shows Doe explicitly stating that JAY-Z “didn’t have anything to do with any sexual acts” toward her.

Additionally, Doe is heard indicating that her attorney, Tony Buzbee, encouraged her to name JAY-Z in the lawsuit. Buzbee vehemently denies the allegation, labeling it a “blatant lie.”

Spiro firmly rejected claims private investigators may have pressured or intimidated Doe.

“Of course not,” he insisted. “They did not coerce her, promise, or threaten her in any way, shape, or form. She voluntarily met and spoke to them, and she told them her truth, which was under no circumstances did Mr. Carter do this. And number two, the only reason he’s even involved in this is she was pushed to introduce him by a lawyer.”

Ultimately, Spiro believes JAY-Z’s defamation suit was necessary.

“The truth had to fully come out,” he added. “This person cannot be allowed to sort of hide from the reality that this was a false accusation.”