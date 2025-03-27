JAY-Z’s Extortion Case Survives Dismissal As Judge Weighs Explosive Recordings

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

JAY-Z secured a legal victory as a judge ruled to keep his extortion lawsuit against Tony Buzbee alive, citing bombshell audio evidence.

JAY-Z scored a significant courtroom win Wednesday when a judge decided to keep his extortion lawsuit against Texas attorney Tony Buzbee alive, citing recent explosive audio evidence as a key factor in the case.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark Epstein reversed his earlier indication that he might dismiss JAY-Z’s extortion claim, stating in his tentative ruling on Wednesday (March 26) that recently uncovered audio recordings have “thrown a monkey wrench” into his previous considerations.

The recordings, obtained by a private investigator at the Alabama home of the woman known publicly as Jane Doe, allegedly reveal Doe stating that “Buzbee brought JAY-Z into it.”

The audio suggests Doe never authorized Buzbee to include JAY-Z in her lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs and that Buzbee allegedly “pushed” her to name JAY-Z publicly as an assailant.

Judge Epstein emphasized the significance of the new evidence, writing that it “supports not only the defamation cause of action but also the extortion cause of action.”

JAY-Z’s lawsuit, filed in November 2024, accuses Buzbee of attempting to extort him through a demand letter seeking private mediation and a monetary settlement.

The Hip-Hop mogul labeled the letter an “existential threat” in his sworn declaration.

Buzbee, who represents dozens of plaintiffs in claims against Diddy, has denied any wrongdoing, calling accusations that he pressured Doe into false allegations a “blatant lie.”

Doe later claimed the recording was altered to misrepresent her statements.

However, JAY-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, dismissed Doe’s claims earlier this month, asserting that the “tape speaks for itself” and calling any suggestion of his client’s involvement “effectively a lie.”

Judge Tosses Jane Doe’s Lawsuit Against JAY-Z & Diddy

The controversy surrounding JAY-Z and Buzbee intensified after Doe’s lawsuit against the Hip-Hop moguls was dismissed with prejudice last month, barring her from refiling.

Following the dismissal, JAY-Z filed a defamation suit against Doe and her counsel, citing severe damage to his reputation and career due to the false accusations.

Doe continues to stand by her original allegations in a sworn declaration but claims she withdrew her lawsuit due to fear of intimidation.

Judge Epstein has scheduled the next hearing for April 7.