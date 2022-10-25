Jaylen Brown Explains Why He Is Still Signed to Ye’s Donda Sports Agency

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown discussed his relationship with Donda Sports and why he is staying on board despite Ye’s controversial comments.

Sure, it seems like the world is turning its back on rapper-turned-designer Ye. But not everyone is.

Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics is standing by his guy and sticking beside Yeezy as a client signed to the rapper’s Donda Sports agency roster.

On Monday, October 24th, Brown said in an interview with the Boston Globe that he was sticking with the agency despite the current controversy.

“The reason why I signed with Donda Sports, it represented education, it represented activism, disruption,” the baller said. “It represented single-parent households, and a lot more people are involved in something like that.”

He added, “A lot of people that I work with, work with their families, build love and respect for, spending time in the summer. A lot of people involved. That’s what the organization from my vantage point from Donda Sports represented.”

The other person signed to Yeezy’s sports agency is Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. He has yet to make a statement about his status with the agency.

As rostered clients, Donda represents the two and their marketing and business interests outside the sports they play. Donda will not be representing their sports contracts with their respective leagues.

Several brands have parted ways and ended friendships with Kanye, including Gap, Adidas, Balenciaga, and Vogue.