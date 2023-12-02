Jeezy Breaks Silence On Rumors He Cheated On Estranged Wife Jeannie Mai

A rep for Jeezy (real name Jay Jenkins) has shot down claims he cheated on his soon-to-be former wife and mother of his child, Jeannie Mai.

A rep for Jeezy (real name Jay Jenkins) has shot down claims he cheated on his soon-to-be former wife and mother of his child, Jeannie Mai. In a statement issued to US Weekly, the rep said, “Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins’ behalf are 100 percent false and we have no further statements at this time.” The couple signed a prenuptial agreement in March 2021, but the terms haven’t been disclosed. A recent filing reveals a penalty if any party cheated throughout the course of the marriage. Mai is reportedly asking for the penalty to be upheld in the divorce decree and also requested an “equitable division” of all marital assets.

“Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity,” Mai claimed in the court docs. “[The clause] provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party … shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party as specified in said Prenuptial Agreement.”

The verbiage seems to suggest Jeezy was unfaithful, something that would be in stark contrast to what he expressed in an interview with Nia Long and on his new single, “Don’t Cheat.”

Jeezy filed for divorce in September amid rumors Mai had cheated with Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez, but that was debunked by a source close to her. Jeezy, meanwhile, said their two-year marriage was “irretrievably broken” and he and Mai were already living in a “bona fide state of separation” prior to his petition.

“This has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I’m sad, I can tell you that I’m disappointed, I can tell you that I’m uneasy,” Jeezy said at the time. “But God has put me on a different path, and that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself and to love myself and to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who’s been through all of the things that I’ve been through.”

Jeezy also admitted he doesn’t “like to fail at anything” and “can only be responsible” for himself. He added, “I can only do what I can do. I can’t expect someone else to do what I’m doing.”

The former Def Jam Recordings artist broke his silence on the split in October, saying, “The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains, and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”