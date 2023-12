According to court docs, she could be looking at a huge payday if he did indeed step out on her.

Jeezy announced his split from his wife of less than three years, Jeanie Mai, in September. The announcement seemed amicable at the time, but new court docs suggest their divorce could get ugly. According to TMZ, Jeezy has been accused of being unfaithful, leading to their breakup. The docs are initially more general but then get highly specific. They also suggest Mai could get a huge payday for Jeezy’s indiscretions.

As the docs explain, “Wife reserves the right to amend this counterclaim to add other grounds for divorce, but which Wife does not wish to specify herein at this time in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly […] Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party.”

Jeezy reportedly filed for divorce in August amid rumors Mai had actually cheated with Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez, but that was debunked by a source close to her. Jeezy then released a double album titled I Might Forgive … But I Don’t Forget in the wake of the split, which includes the song “Don’t Cheat.”

He later sat down with Nia Long in which he discussed his pending divorce.

“This has not been an easy journey,” Jeezy said. “I can tell you that I’m sad, I can tell you that I’m disappointed, I can tell you that I’m uneasy. But God has put me on a different path, and that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself and to love myself and to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who’s been through all of the things that I’ve been through.”

Jeezy also admitted he doesn’t “like to fail at anything” and “can only be responsible” for himself. He added, “I can only do what I can do. I can’t expect someone else to do what I’m doing.”

The former Def Jam Recordings artist broke his silence on the split in October, saying, “The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains, and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

The same month, Mai said she was “taking it day by day” and focusing on their one-year-old daughter.