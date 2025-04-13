Jeezy Hit With Countersuit From Ex-Manager Over Alleged Unpaid Debts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jeezy was hit with a countersuit from a former manager, who says he saved the rapper from financial collapse and was never properly paid.

Jeezy is now facing a legal counterpunch in Atlanta after accusing his former manager of financial misconduct and being met with a scathing response that claims he was rescued from financial ruin.

Solomon Fornie, the rapper’s ex-manager, has fired back with a countersuit that paints a very different picture—one in which he says he saved Jeezy’s career and personal finances when the Hip-Hop star was “broke and facing lawsuits,” according to court documents obtained by The Jasmine Brand.

“I put my finances, my credit, and my reputation on the line to rebuild Jenkins’ career from the ground up,” Fornie stated in the filing. “He went from foreclosure to Forbes, and now he wants to pretend I was never there.”

Fornie alleges he paid off Jeezy’s homes, covered payroll for his businesses, and even borrowed $400,000 to keep operations running—money he says has never been repaid.

He also claims he worked without commission for five years, surviving on a modest stipend tied to a deal with Avion Tequila.

Jeezy Accuses Managers Of Financial Deception

The countersuit comes after Jeezy filed a lawsuit in February, accusing Fornie and business associate Eddie Bridgeman of financial mismanagement and obstructing access to critical financial records. Jeezy claims the two made unauthorized deals and used his money for personal benefit.

Jeezy and Fornie co-founded Agency 99 in 2015 to manage the rapper’s earnings and expand his brand. Bridgeman’s SaiSai Group was later brought in to handle financial oversight.

Jeezy now says he discovered Bridgeman was not a licensed CPA, raising concerns about the legitimacy of their economic practices.

The rapper also alleges that Fornie and Bridgeman blocked his access to Agency 99’s financial records, preventing him from fulfilling legal requirements under Georgia law to either reinstate or dissolve the company.

Fornie, however, says he was instrumental in negotiating major deals for Jeezy, including a New York Times bestselling book, partnerships with Avion Tequila and Naud Cognac, a FOX Soul talk show, and a $15 million publishing agreement with HarbourView.

The legal battle is ongoing, with Jeezy seeking damages and full access to the financial records tied to Agency 99.