Jeezy Goes To War With Ex-Managers Alleging Financial Deception

The rapper alleges they hid financial records and profited from his work, leaving him unable to manage his own business affairs.

Jeezy is suing his longtime manager Solomon Fornie and business associate Eddie Bridgeman, claiming they concealed financial records and enriched themselves at his expense.

According to legal documents filed Monday (February 24) and obtained by TMZ, the rapper alleges that Fornie and Bridgeman blocked his access to critical accounting records, preventing him from managing his own business affairs.

Jeezy, who co-founded Agency 99 with Fornie to oversee his earnings as a recording artist, says he brought in Bridgeman’s SaiSai Group to handle financial oversight—only to later discover Bridgeman was not a licensed CPA.

By late 2024, Jeezy says he grew frustrated with the lack of transparency and tried to sever ties, but his attempts to access Agency 99’s books have been denied. Without those records, he’s unable to take necessary legal steps for either reinstating or dissolving the company under Georgia law, prompting him to take the matter to court.

Agency 99, a company known for talent management, brand development and creative marketing, has played a key role in Jeezy’s career, even overseeing the release of tracks such as J.E.E.Z.Y. (2006) and Legal (2008). However, the dispute has turned the business partnership into a courtroom showdown, with Jeezy now demanding financial transparency and seeking damages.

The lawsuit marks a dramatic shift from what was once a trusted working relationship. After more than a decade of collaboration, Jeezy’s battle for financial clarity sends a strong message about control over his career and earnings.