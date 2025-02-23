Rapper Goldmouf Famgoon Claims He “Beat Jeezy’s A##” As He Shows Off Graphic Injury

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The North Carolina native was released from prison in 2023 after serving 17 behind bars for attempted murder.

North Carolina rapper Goldmouf Famgoon claims he recently had a physical altercation with Jeezy. The Ralo affiliate took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend, writing, “I just kicked @jeezy ass!!” He used Jeezy’s single “My Hood” as the background music.

He later explained in a follow-up post that the alleged dispute was over money.

“When I got out of prison I gave Jeezy 50k for a business deal,” he added. “He ran off with the money and never gave me the money back. So here we are.” He also included a photo of his bloody hand with the caption, “Just a little cut.”

Goldmouf expounded on the topic in a video, saying, “That was personal, homie, that was street s###. Miss me with all that fanned out ass s###. All you n##### that got opinions, you n##### never even had $50K a day in your life. You n##### never had 50 bands to even know how it feel for a n#### to run off with your motherf*ukin’ 50 bands. Do I look like I’m f###### broke?”

If the allegation is true, Jeezy hasn’t posted anything publicly about it. In fact, he hasn’t uploaded anything to Instagram since early January. People in the comment section are demanding proof of the incident, but it has yet to materialize.

But Goldmouf insists he’s telling the truth. As he said in yet another Instagram Stories post, “I did 17 years…I came out and ain’t ask NO FAVORS!! I paid my homie and he played. So I wanted my money back or shoot me my one. Simple. Y’all argue wit ya self.”

Goldmouf Fangoon— real name Amir Butler—grew up in poverty on Duncan Block in Macon, Georgia. At 13, he was charged with a double homicide and dropped out of school in the sixth grade, turning to street life. In 2002, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison for attempted murder in Florida and ultimately served nearly 20 years behind bars.

As for Goldmouf Fangoon’s music career, he formed the Young Gunz Ent record label with Kinky B and Jeezy before his incarceration. He released tracks like “Hell in the ATL” with fellow artists Sedric “Ced Black” Peavy and Gary “G-Money” Ivey. During his prison term, he wrote two books, including one about the beef between Gucci Mane and Jeezy.

Goldmouf was released from prison in 2023 and has been working on his music career since. His upcoming album, Now or Never, is said to feature a collaboration with Jeezy. He’s been actively promoting his music and sharing his experiences since his release. One of his more recent tracks, “3 Da Hardway” featuring Ralo and Derez Deshon was released just three weeks ago.

Whatever the case, it’s clear Goldmouf has an issue with Jeezy, but whether his claims of violence are truthful remains to be seen.