Jeezy Partners With French Liquor Brand Naud Spirits

The trap rap star is teaming up with Naud to help grow its presence in the United States. The company is enlisting the services of Jeezy in hopes of replicating his success with Tequila Avion, which he helped become the third best-selling tequila in the U.S.

“We are so excited to be working hand-in-hand with an accomplished artist and businessman of Jeezy’s caliber who can add the exact kind of innovative thinking and strategy we believe will help take our brand to the next level in the U.S. market,” Naud Spirits sales manager Pierre Naud said in a press release.

Jeezy served as the Multicultural Advisor to Tequila Avion. His new partnership will see him assisting Naud, which is best known for its Cognacs, amid its expansion into the U.S. with a growing line of premium spirits that include gin and vodka.

“Naud’s rich history as one of the most forward-thinking distilleries in France, combined with my knowledge and experience in growing brands, particularly in the hospitality and spirits industry, has tremendous potential to see explosive growth here in the U.S.” Jeezy said. “As I continue to grow my business portfolio, I look to brands, like Naud, that possess legacy experience but with a desire to push beyond conventionality for a better business.”

Jeezy’s deal with Naud adds to his already significant business portfolio. He’s partnered with Defiance Fuel, has an ownership stake in American Cut and currently serves as a senior advisor to the chairman of Def Jam Recordings.