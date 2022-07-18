Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Share Their Wedding Photos After Confirming Surprise Nuptials 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Lopez revealed her Vegas marriage to Ben Affleck was the “best night of our lives,” announcing the couple was married on Saturday.

Jennifer Lopez confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck, telling fans via her newsletter the pair escaped to “the wedding capital of the world,” for their nuptials on Saturday (Jul. 16).

The Grammy-nominated singer and actress revealed they “stood in line for a license with four other couples” who had also traveled to Vegas to get married. She described their midnight ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel as the “best night of our lives.”

She signs off with her new name: “With love, ⁰Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck” pic.twitter.com/kxQDgUWsgx — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 17, 2022

Jennifer Lopez Reflects On Her Marriage To Ben Affleck

She added: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

J Lo continued and explained the famously on-again-off-again couple almost missed their own wedding. “We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight,” Jennifer Lopez recalled. “They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

Rumors surrounding their possible nuptials emerged following the news that the couple’s names appeared on a marriage license issued on Saturday in Clark County, Nev. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were previously engaged in November 2002 following a high-profile romance. However, they called off their engagement less than two years later.

The couple rekindled their relationship during the pandemic, and have since been seemingly inseparable.

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love,’” Lopez ends her newsletter. “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”