Jerrod Carmichael Labels Dave Chappelle An “Egomaniac”

The openly gay comic addresses his dispute with Chappelle.

There has been a lot of comedian beef in 2024. Katt Williams kicked off the aggressive tone for the year with an interview on Club Shay Shay. Now Jerrod Carmichael has aired his grievances about Dave Chappelle.

Jerrod Carmichael addressed his issues with Dave Chappelle in a recent Esquire article. The piece included Carmichael explaining the fallout from criticizing Chappelle in 2022 for making jokes about the transgender community.

“I said he’s not revealing anything personal about himself and he’s removed from what he’s talking about, and I think he’s smarter than that and deeper than that and has more interesting thoughts,” Jerrod Carmichael stated.

Additionally, the openly gay stand-up comic commented, “But he took it as f### Dave Chappelle, because he’s an egomaniac. He wanted me to apologize to him publicly or some s###.”

In 2022, Carmichael said, “Chappelle, do you know what comes up when you Google your name, bro? That’s the legacy? Your legacy is a bunch of opinions on trans s###? It’s an odd hill to die on.”

Carmichael is currently promoting his Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show which airs on HBO. A clip from the series featuring Hip-Hop artist Tyler, The Creator went viral on social media.

Previously, Jerrod Carmichael came out as gay during his 2022 HBO comedy special titled Rothaniel. The North Carolina-born entertainer’s Rothaniel won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.