Jhené Aiko & Her Baby Daddy O’Ryan Trend Online After His Naked Jumping Jacks Video Leaks

Jhené Aiko and O’Ryan began trending after an intimate video emerged online, apparently leaked from his OnlyFans account.

Jhené Aiko fans got the surprise of their life on Tuesday evening (Jul. 12) when they checked to see why the singer was trending on Twitter.

Though the “Sativa” songstress has recently been making headlines of her own after announcing her pregnancy with Big Sean, her other baby daddy was the trending topic this time.

O’Ryan had social media in a frenzy after some very intimate videos of him were leaked online. The singer, who is also Omarion’s younger brother, apparently created an OnlyFans account, which is where the clips are said to come from. One video in particular left fans stunned as O’Ryan can be seen completely naked and doing jumping jacks.

Twitter users flooded the platform with responses to O’Ryan and his athletic display. Meanwhile, Jhené Aiko began trending after fans also dragged her into the conversation. Some were in awe of how handsome the men she made babies with were. Others accused O’Ryan of clout chasing after the news broke of her expecting a baby with Big Sean. Check out some of the responses below.

Meanwhile, Jhené Aiko features on a new track titled “Water Sign,” with L.A. singer August 08. She took to Instagram to share a clip of the video, alongside a series of images of herself from the shoot. A blossoming baby bump is clearly visible underneath the singer’s floaty outfits.

AUGUST 08, Jhené Aiko – Water Sign

While Jhené Aiko and Big Sean prepare to welcome their bundle of joy into the world, earlier this week, the Cali native congratulated her father, who is also expecting a baby.

Dr. Karamo Chilombo broke the news on July 9, sharing a sweet gender reveal video on Instagram.

Jhené hopped into the comments and wrote, ” Congratulations 💙,” to which her father replied, “Thank you my wonderful, beautiful daughter.”

Me after seeing why Jhene Aiko is trending 😭 pic.twitter.com/EV2lm5zlWc — FlamingRolls_Royce (@BlackAdd_Rastah) July 13, 2022

O'Ryan when he found out Jhene Aiko and Big Sean are expecting pic.twitter.com/oxUX6rlNCj — KREED (@Real_Kreed) July 13, 2022

I Knowwwww I ain’t just see jhene aiko’s aka omarions FINE ASS brother doing jumping jacks swangin dat lumber jack😭

Babyyyyy I LOVE TWITTER AND IM NEVER DELETING IT pic.twitter.com/wzUcEYZaF4 — CHASE A CHECK💴 THEN ✌🏾 (@OfficialHoneyD) July 13, 2022

checking why jhene aiko is trending just to see her bd out here doing jumping jacks naked…like someone said u start telling these men they’re fine& they start doing corny s### pic.twitter.com/XPsO7ViU3X — patricia. (@eukaryoticpat) July 13, 2022

Jhene Aiko the first time after she slept with #oryan pic.twitter.com/2SXkxX2Eek — happy, singing & colored. (@solegotb) July 13, 2022

Jhene Aiko is very blessed with both of her bds chile https://t.co/Q6EUykVzI2 — 𝐃𝐀𝐁𝐑𝐀𝐓 (@shesoocancer) July 13, 2022

Why Jhene aiko bd doing jumping jacks naked for — J $ L (@Ohmyfukinjuliaa) July 13, 2022