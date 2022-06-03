Jim Jones and Migos Explode Into The Metaverse With “We Set The Trends” Visuals 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones and Migos have recreated the collaborative hit song as an NFT release created by a team of 15 visual artists.

Jim Jones and Migos joined forces for a new venture which takes them into the metaverse.

The rappers “bounce between eclectic digital worlds” during the video for “We Set The Trends,” which premiered on Thursday night (Jun. 2). Check out the trailer below.

The visuals feature Jim Jones and Migos in animated form as they traverse the metaverse in the new NFT release. EddieVisual and Yasha Gruben directed the video, which features the collaborative designs of 15 visual artists.

WE SET THE TRENDS // Tomorrow in @decentraland come watch this Meta themed animated music video by @jimjonescapo x @Migos feat tons of your fav NFT influencers & Artists. 3pm PST – FREE entrance for all, just hop into genesis plaza and select our event! More info in bio! #BAYC pic.twitter.com/fzI0DfhEqU — EDDIEVISUAL🍌 (@EddieVisual) June 1, 2022

“We are calling it the Web3 Avengers, I think that pretty much sums it up,” Eddie Perez explained.

“We view this project as a way for visual artists that work on music videos to get residual income from their work,” Grammy Nominated Director Yasha Gruben added. “This is a new blueprint for visual artists in the music industry.”

The video premiered on Thursday (Jun. 2) and is exclusively available in Decentraland before arriving on Jim Jones’ YouTube channel Tuesday June 7.

‎Juelz Santana joined Jim Jones and Migos on the original cut of “We Set The Trends.” Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled also hopped on the remix, which landed a few weeks ago. The track initially appeared on Jim Jones’ January Gangsta Grillz: We Set The Trends mixtape. Fans can check out the remix on Capo’s channel while awaiting the debut of the NFT version.