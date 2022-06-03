Jim Jones and Migos Explode Into The Metaverse With “We Set The Trends” Visuals 

Jim Jones and Migos joined forces for a new venture which takes them into the metaverse.
The rappers “bounce between eclectic digital worlds” during the video for “We Set The Trends,” which premiered on Thursday night (Jun. 2). Check out the trailer below.
The visuals feature Jim Jones and Migos in animated form as they traverse the metaverse in the new NFT release. EddieVisual and Yasha Gruben directed the video, which features the collaborative designs of 15 visual artists.
“We are calling it the Web3 Avengers, I think that pretty much sums it up,” Eddie Perez explained.
“We view this project as a way for visual artists that work on music videos to get residual income from their work,” Grammy Nominated Director Yasha Gruben added. “This is a new blueprint for visual artists in the music industry.”
The video premiered on Thursday (Jun. 2) and is exclusively available in Decentraland before arriving on Jim Jones’ YouTube channel Tuesday June 7.
Juelz Santana joined Jim Jones and Migos on the original cut of “We Set The Trends.” Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled also hopped on the remix, which landed a few weeks ago. The track initially appeared on Jim Jones’ January Gangsta Grillz: We Set The Trends mixtape. Fans can check out the remix on Capo’s channel while awaiting the debut of the NFT version.