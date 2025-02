Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones is turning up the heat on his feud with Cam’ron, challenging him to a $10 million boxing match with Floyd Mayweather’s backing.

While their highly publicized feud seemed to have cooled off, Capo isn’t ready to let things go just yet and is challenging Cam to step into the ring for a professional fight.

Jim Jones tackled the ongoing tension head-on during a fiery appearance on The Breakfast Club on Thursday morning (February 27), after Charlamagne said Cam’ron claimed all Capo does is “send people to jail.”

“He’s a bird head,” Jones said of Cam. “He don’t want no smoke. He a boxer, right? I’ll box his head off. Where’s the ring at?”

Jones had the entire fight mapped out and was ready to get in the ring immediately—if the price was right.

“You getting money,” he continued. “Y’all do sports, $10 million right now. Today, n####. I’ll catch a flight wherever you at.”

Jones then took it a step further, urging Cam to get boxing legend Floyd Mayweather involved.

“You with Mayweather and them—$10 million. I’ll meet you in any boxing ring, yeah!” he challenged. “Now go make some jokes about that on your next show. I’ll box your head off—you know that, don’t play with me.”

Cam’ron has yet to respond to Jim Jones’ boxing challenge, but so far, the tension has remained verbal—though undeniably heated. Their feud, which began with interview comments, has since escalated into diss tracks and fiery exchanges across various platforms.

During an explosive rant about Jim Jones on his podcast, Cam’ron accused him of failing to help his friends escape the streets.

“Stop tricking n##### out their freedom bro. ‘Cuz n##### get around you to put they self in better situations bro. Not to be in worse situations than they was before they met you,” he said. “But then you send them on dummy missions and trick them out their freedom.”