Jim Jones Flips Out At Lowe’s After Manager Calls Cops Over Mislabeled $78 Price Tag

Jim Jones drags Lowe’s after a manager hit him with a tag-swapping accusation and rang up the cops on him over $78.

Jim Jones is calling out Lowe’s Home Improvement after a dispute over a mislabeled price tag ended with the cops getting called on him at one of his go-to stores.

The Harlem rapper laid out the encounter in a long Instagram post on Sunday, claiming a store manager refused to honor the price he saw on the shelf and treated him like a criminal right there in front of other customers.

According to Capo, the issue started when he tried to verify a marked price on an item that several outlets later identified as a set of locks, which was tagged at $78 instead of the correct amount.

He says the manager wouldn’t fix the error and instead accused him of swapping the tag himself, which was the part that really heated him up at the register.

Jones admitted his first instinct was to lose it right there in the aisle, but he said he managed to keep his composure and refused to give the store the reaction they seemed to expect.

“My first thought was to crash but I’ve learned I can’t handle every situation wit tht mentality cause it turns me being right into a wrong do to th way I react,” Jim Jones fumed.

Things only got messier from there because the rapper says he was rudely told to leave the store before the manager picked up the phone and dialed the police on him over the disagreement.

Jim Jones believes that call was a move designed to intimidate him and bury the fact that the store had its own pricing slip-up to answer for in the first place.

“I was rudely told to get out and they called thr cops on me all because I knew I was right and they knew they was wrong so to hide it or scare me they tried to call thr police,” the rapper said.

Capo aimed his real anger at corporate in the back half of his post, telling Lowe’s they need to do better with whom they put in charge of running their locations.

He echoed the tone of his recent on-record comments about respect in the industry and pointed out that none of this would’ve happened if the manager on duty had any real customer service training to fall back on.

The Dipset member is no stranger to headline-making moments this past year, and he was clear in the caption that he didn’t want another one tacked onto his name over a hardware store.

As of Monday morning, Lowe’s has not publicly responded to the rapper’s allegations from the Sunday post.