Jim Jones Responds With Kung Fu Video After 50 Cent Posts Eviction Drama

Jim Jones found himself in an embarrassing situation when surveillance footage surfaced showing the Dipset rapper attempting to force his way into his own podcast studio.

The video, posted by 50 Cent on social media, captures Jones kicking and trying to break down the studio door after reportedly being served eviction papers.

The footage shows Jones struggling to gain entry to the space where he films his “Let’s Rap About It” podcast with co-hosts Maino, Dave East, and Fabolous.

According to leaked audio, Jones owes his landlord between $80,000 and $180,000 in back rent for the Bronx location.

50 Cent posted the surveillance video with the caption: “Damn, bro. This wouldn’t happen if we was friends. You want to be friends? I don’t know. Let’s rap about it.”

The G-Unit mogul has been feuding with the podcast crew since they criticized his Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, calling it a “mockumentary.”

The video timestamp reveals the incident occurred on February 19, the same day 50 Cent made it public.

Jones quickly responded to the embarrassing footage with his own social media post, showing himself performing kung-fu moves in front of a large television screen playing the movie The Last Dragon.

“Kung Fu Jim is what they call him. I need you good movie,” Jones wrote, attempting to deflect from the serious nature of the eviction situation.

The feud between 50 Cent and the podcast crew has been escalating for months.

It began when Jones, Maino, Dave East, and Fabolous questioned the credibility of 50’s Diddy documentary during a podcast episode. 50 Cent retaliated by exposing their financial troubles and threatening to purchase their building.

Previously, 50 Cent had shared audio recordings of conversations with the building’s landlord, revealing the extent of the podcast crew’s debt.

According to reports, Jim Jones eventually wired $200,000 to resolve the back rent situation, but this new footage suggests the relationship between the rapper and his landlord remains strained.