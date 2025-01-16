Jim Jones Issues Warning To Cam’ron In Explosive Second Response 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones teased a snippet of “JOMO (Jump Off My AYOO),” his second song going off at Cam’ron amid their heated dispute.

Jim Jones is loading up another response to Cam’ron’s recent explosive tirade, teasing a new single addressing their recent public spat.

On Thursday morning (January 16), Capo previewed a second track, titled “JOMO (Jump Off My AYOO), firing back at his fellow former Dipset rapper questioning his roots.

“Is he a Bronx, is he a Harlem n####?” Jones raps in the snippet. “F### all that, tell me what’s the problem, n####/ I’m too thorough/I move through/my crew thorough.

Jim Jones goes on to declare himself “A legend up in two boroughs” before seemingly issuing a warning to Cam’ron and any doubters.

“Keep playing my young boys will burn the earth down for me,” he added.

“BIG JOMO u know th rest,” Jim Jones wrote in the caption, referencing the nickname Cam’ron used for him during his podcast rant. “New single JOMO (Jump Off My AYOO).”

The track follows a preview of another song from Jones responding to Killa Cam, which he shared just a day earlier.

Both tracks look set to appear on Jones’ upcoming album, At The Church Steps.

Additionally, Capo is gearing up to release a “This Sh!t Still In Harlem” remix. The track features Juelz Santana, Vado, Dave East, and 2gs like Gucci.

The tension between Jones and Cam erupted over Capo’s remarks during a recent interview.

Cam’ron responded on his “It Is What It Is” podcast, blasting Jones, claiming he was “fanned out” by Cam and Ma$e’s early success and “begged” to be around them once Children of the Corn began taking off.

Nonetheless, despite his feud with Cam’ron, Jim Jones seemingly wants to make Dipset “great again.” It remains to be seen where this will all end and if the former Diplomats will squash their issues.