Jim Jones New Album On The Way With A Provocative Title

Jim Jones and Freddie Gibbs allegedly got into a fight outside of Miami’s Prime 112 restaurant earlier this week.

Jim Jones has a new project on the way titled after the restaurant where he got into an alleged fight with Freddie Gibbs, or so says the album’s producer.

The “We Fly High” rapper took to Instagram to share a snippet of some new music from his forthcoming album. He teased the track with a customary “inside the studio” video with producer, Hitmaka. According to Jim Jones, the project could be on its way soon.

“But when I drop this @hitmaka album it’s really gone b a problem,” he wrote. “We almost finish @empire.”

Hitmaker Reveals Jim Jones New Album Titled “Prime 112”

However, it was Hitmaka who revealed the provocative name of the album, in a tweet that has since been deleted. According to him, the project shares the name of the restaurant where Jones and Gibbs had their alleged alteration, “Prime 112.”

“Jim Jones & Hitmaka ALBUM “Prime 112.” Feats – Jeremih, Ty$, Steff London, Benny The Butcher, Conway, Trav, Pleasure P, Ball Greazy, Tink & A FEW MORE HAVE CANT TALK ABOUT.”

Jim Jones' upcoming album will be called “Prime 112” pic.twitter.com/SjvtVUcWZi — DatPiff (@DatPiff) December 16, 2021

Fans were quick to spot that the album is titled after the spot where Jim Jones and Freddie Gibbs got into an alleged fight and pointed this out. According to Hitmaka, formerly known as Yung Berg, he has no issue with Gibbs and is just doing his job.

“Lmao now Yung Berg s####### on @FreddieGibbs Damn…” one user wrote.

“No I’m not that’s my n####,” Hitmaka responded. “Don’t none of this s### got anything to do with me AT ALL I’m just making songs and ain’t 1 diss on the project. So let that go.”

No I’m not that’s my n####. Don’t none of this s### got anything to do with me AT ALL I’m just making songs and ain’t 1 diss on the project. So let that go — HitMaka! (@_Hitmaka) December 16, 2021

DJ Akademiks, who has his own longstanding online war of words with Gibbs, shared his thoughts on the album title via Twitter.

“Jim Jones new album called “Prime 112”…” Ak wrote. “N#### bout to give us the soundtrack of how he did FEDERICK Gibbs.”

Jim Jones new album called “Prime 112”… N#### bout to give us the soundtrack of how he did FEDERICK Gibbs … 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 16, 2021

The controversial media personality had already addressed the rumored altercation on his twitch show. He said while Jim Jones “rolls with some real n#####, Freddie Gibbs “is just like me. A Twitter n####.”

Ak on the Freddie Gibbs & Jim Jones situation, this man must be stopped 😂 pic.twitter.com/BcyoZYiCSc — ALL KAP (@LMFS__) December 15, 2021

Freddie Gibbs is yet to speak on the situation, though he did post a video the day after whatever happened with Jim Jones showing off his unblemished face.

When a Twitter user suggested “he still a lil woozy from Jim jones,” Gibbs responded with the “kissing face” emoji.