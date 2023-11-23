Joe Budden Axed Podcast Segment Over Fear Of Diddy’s Alleged Violent Conduct 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Joe Budden claims he axed the Cassie and Diddy lawsuit topic from his podcast due to his fears over the mogul’s alleged violent conduct.

Joe Budden faced backlash earlier this week after removing a portion of his podcast that discussed the lawsuit Cassie Ventura filed against Diddy.

According to Budden, he edited out the lawsuit topic for a number of reasons, including his fears that there’s some truth to the allegations about Diddy’s violent conduct.

“What if that n#### did all that s### he’s accused of? Like in the rumors?,” he questioned on the most recent episode of the Joe Budden Podcast. “What if he did some of that s###, like the violent stuff?”

When Queenzflip seemed confused, Parks chimed in with, “Because if he’s gonna do that to Kid Cudi?”

In her lawsuit, Cassie Ventura alleged Diddy was so angry about her dating Cudi that he threatened to blow up Cudi’s car. His car would explode in the driveway around that time. Through a spokeswoman, Kid Cudi confirmed Ventura’s account. Ventura also alleged Diddy was ready to shoot Suge Knight at one point.

“If some of that is true, why would you want to inherit that?” Joe Budden continued. “Sounds like a headache. Don’t sound like the risk is worth the reward there to me.”

Additionally, Budden said he axed the segment because it would be poor timing if the hosts “did not believe all of the things that Cassie had to say in that civil suit.”

Joe Budden Said Diddy Listens To The Podcast

He also said that Diddy listens to the podcast and believes it would have been “irresponsible” to discuss the lawsuit. “I don’t have proof that he raped somebody,” Budden said, adding he has no proof of other allegations in the suit.

“And I worked with him,” he added. “That ain’t the time to come on your broadcast and say, ‘Hey, this is what’s going on and I believe all that s###.’”

Furthermore, the rapper turned podcaster claims he had “legal reasons,” for editing out the lawsuit discussion. He was concerned clips from the podcast could be taken out of context and attached “to whatever story and narrative you want to attach it to.”

Check out the clip below and watch the episode at the end of the page.

Joe Budden says he edited out his take on the Diddy & Cassie lawsuit for multiple reasons



– Diddy listens to his podcast

– Legal protection, avoided clips

– incase Diddy actually blows up people's carspic.twitter.com/PRuSvHRcFk — SOUND (@itsavibe) November 22, 2023

Cassie Ventura sued Diddy in a Manhattan federal court last week (November 16), accusing him of rape and domestic abuse. The Bad Boy Records founder denied the allegations, and the former couple settled less than 24 hours later.