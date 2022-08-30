Joe Budden Blasts Adam 22 For Reposting Kevin Samuels Content After His Passing: “Disgusting” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Joe Budden confronted Adam22 for sharing “everything in the world that he had on Kevin Samuels in the moment that he died.”

Joe Budden had an issue with the way Adam22 of the No Jumper podcast spoke on Kevin Samuels after his passing earlier this year, and he confronted him directly during a recent episode of the Joe Budden Podcast.

The former rapper turned podcaster uploaded a clip from the show on Tube on Monday (Aug. 29) addressing his qualms with Adam22, slamming him for reposting his interview with Kevin Samuels shortly after his death. The influencer and talk show host died in July as a result of hypertension.

“I’ve got some smoke for you,” he began speaking directly to Adam22. before adding “rest in peace to the godfather. I don’t like what you did after he died. It’s disgusting.” Adam interjected, “What, re-uploading the interview?”

Joe continued, “Disgusting. Disgusting. The nastiest performance I’ve ever seen. Why do y’all do that?”

The pair then disagreed over what it means to be a content creator. That’s an insane position for someone who’s in media to hold,” Adam replied. “What is your job as a content creator? Your job is to make content and get that content out to the people who want to see it.”

“False,” Budden fired back before Adam responded, “[If] someone dies, there is a huge demand for that content. You re-upload it, people see it on their subscription feed, they click on it because [it’s] a very talked-about thing.

The pair continued to disagree as Joe Budden interrupted his guest. “Nasty, he said, covering his ears. “I can’t even listen to this. That is disgusting.”

Adam replied, “Give me a coherent argument against re-uploading content when that person is extremely newsworthy.”

While Joe Budden agreed with Adam22 that the content did not portray Kevin Samuels in a negative light, he suggested he was profiting from his passing. “He just re-uploaded everything in the world that he had on Kevin Samuels in the moment that he died,” Joe said. He said if he wasn’t trying to capitalize on Samuel’s death, he shouldn’t have monetized the content.

Adam22 then argued that he was celebrating Samuel’s life and compared it to radio stations playing Pop Smoke after he died. Nonetheless, Budden maintained his position, and the pair never agreed. Check out the clip below.