Joe Budden Brands Drake Code-Switching “Karen” Amid UMG Lawsuit 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Joe Budden criticized Drake for suing UMG, accusing him of hypocrisy and “playing both sides” in his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Joe Budden has condemned Drake for suing Universal Music Group (UMG), branding him a hypocrite over the lawsuit.

The outspoken rapper weighed in on Drake’s explosive legal filing during the latest episode of his podcast, addressing allegations in the lawsuit that the label promoting Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” encouraged attacks against the Toronto superstar.

“I’m not with the violence,” Budden stated, referencing incidents at Drake’s home. “I’m not with nobody crib getting shot up.”

However, Budden continued, explaining that the location of Drake’s Toronto mansion was well known, having featured in multiple publications. He also emphasized Drake had been vocal about stalkers trying to break into his home log before his battle with Lamar.

“I assume that that comes with being one of the biggest stars in the world,” he added.

Joe Budden References His Feud With Drake

Budden went on to reflect on his own past feud with Drake, accusing the rapper of endorsing the very behavior he is now condemning.

“Whenever him and I got into whatever we got into, and them fans showed up to my house, he incentivized that. He cheered them on, he put them on a public platform. He applauded that behavior.”

Joe Budden then labeled Drake a “Karen” and called him out for “code-switching,” mentioning his association with another Toronto rapper who has publicly threatened Lamar’s life.

“I’m not naming no names,” Budden continued. “But you know who you running around with and you know what you’re doing and you know what you threatening. So if you that, then be that. But don’t be that and also Karen out.”

He added, “That’s part of the “Not Like Us” foundation that [Kendrick Lamar] was building,” stating that Drake is “playing both sides. It’s nasty and I don’t like that.”

Joe budden says drake is code switching by saying he fears for his safety after the Kendrick Lamar not like us song . When he was clowning him after them kids came to his house pic.twitter.com/3Lt0RGf4vR — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Chatnigga101) January 18, 2025

Drake filed a defamation and harassment lawsuit against UMG on January 15 in New York federal court.

The lawsuit concerns UMG’s release and promotion of Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.” Drake claims UMG spread a “false and malicious narrative” by promoting lyrics that falsely label him a pedophile.

The suit alleges UMG prioritized “corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artists.”

Drake claims the song led to violent incidents, including a shooting at his Toronto home on May 7, 2024.