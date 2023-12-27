Joe Budden Suggests Logic Lied About Being Suicidal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“There’s really no way to ever tell what’s truthful and what’s not truthful.”

Logic scored the biggest hit of his career with “1-800-273-8255” featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid. That Grammy-nominated 2017 single was titled after the former phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Mental health awareness essentially became part of Logic’s artistic brand. Joe Budden also used his music to address his battles with depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

Despite having some similar content, Logic and Joe Budden became adversaries rather than allies. The Maryland native even insisted Budden’s negative commentary caused him to enter dark spaces.

Budden had more to say about Logic during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast. Host Ryan Clark asked the rapper-turned-podcaster about artists saying his words can push them to think about suicide.

“Logic is full of s###. I don’t believe him,” Budden answered. He also added, “You can’t know and you can’t prove it. But Logic is full of s###… Logic put out a song with mental health as the phone number – 1-800-whatever-the-f###-that-s###-was. Pandering b#######.”

In 2020, Joe Budden apologized to Logic for projecting his self-hatred onto the No Pressure album creator before retracting his apology. Then Budden blasted Logic again earlier this year for covering Ice Cube’s classic “It Was a Good Day.”

“Everything about Logic is pandery. So there’s really no way to ever tell what’s truthful and what’s not truthful,” Budden stated on The Pivot Podcast. “And since he said [he experienced suicidal thoughts] I try to take him off my list of people to speak about because I do have a heart. But I do think he’s full of s###.”