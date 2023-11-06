Joe Budden Praises Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cobra” Single: “If You Don’t Like This You Hatin’” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joe Budden said Megan Thee Stallion “absolutely went crazy” on her new single “Cobra,” claiming only haters would deny giving her credit.

Although he wasn’t a fan of the H-Town Hottie’s collab with Cardi B, “Bongos,” the rapper turned podcaster is giving Meg her flowers following her latest offering.

“Meg, yo! I ain’t gon’ lie to you. You absolutely went crazy on this,” he said on the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast.”

According to Joe Budden, not even the naysayers can deny giving Megan Thee Stallion her credit for “Cobra.”

“A n#### hate on this, he hatin’” he declared. “If you don’t like this you hatin’.” Check out the clip below.

Megan Thee Stallion sent fans into a frenzy after sharing the visuals for the new track last Friday (November 3). Within a day of release, ”Cobra” broke records after amassing a whopping 2.15 million views on YouTube. The video became the most-watched debut by a solo female rap artist within 24 hours. As of Sunday (November 5), the video had garnered over 4.2 million views.

On Saturday, the Grammy-Award-Winner celebrated the song’s success before teasing a follow-up.

“Im so happy all the hotties are happy !” she penned. “#COBRA is the introduction of ACT ONE and y’all are already so excited… I just can’t wait until y’all see everything.”

Im so happy all the hotties are happy ! #COBRA is the introduction of ACT ONE and y’all are already so excited… I just can’t wait until y’all see everything — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2023

She also acknowledged the significance of the track, the first under her own label, Hot Girl Productions, following her split from 1501 Certified Entertainment.

“INDEPENDENT AT THAT,” she added.