Joe Budden Refers To J. Cole As A Coon For Collaborating With BTS Member J-Hope

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The controversial podcaster says Cole is pandering.

South Korean singer/rapper J-Hope of BTS teamed up with Dreamville Records co-founder J. Cole for the “On the Street” single.

The K-Pop artist and the Hip Hop artist’s song arrived on March 3. The track’s official music video amassed over 14 million views on YouTube in three days.

While BTS fans seem excited about J-Hope linking up with J. Cole, Joe Budden slammed the collaboration. The retired rapper criticized Cole for working with the Jack in the Box album creator.

Joe Budden Explains His Issue With The J-Hope/J. Cole Collab

“J. Cole’s pandering,” said Joe Budden on the “Sign Language” episode of his bi-weekly podcast. Budden added, “This is why people pander, by the way, because it works. ‘Let’s land the K-Pop star/J. Cole merger.’”

As some of The Joe Budden Podcast co-hosts expressed a different opinion about the “On the Street” track, Budden stared into the camera. The New Jersey native then held up a whiteboard with the word “COONS” written on it.

“My point ain’t about whether I like it creatively or not. My point is just recognizing what it is,” stated Budden after walking around the room with the whiteboard.

Screenshot from The Joe Budden Podcast

Both BTS & J. Cole Found Success On The American Charts

BTS is one of the most commercially successful music acts in the world. The Big Hit Music-backed boy band also became chart-toppers in America with six No. 1 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and six No. 1 entries on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

J. Cole is widely viewed as one of the greatest rappers of his generation. The Grammy winner released the No. 1 albums Cole World: The Sideline Story, Born Sinner, 2014 Forest Hills Drive, 4 Your Eyez Only, KOD, and The Off-Season.

Dreamville Records just released Creed III: The Soundtrack on March 3. The project includes J. Cole’s “Adonis Interlude (The Montage)” produced by Dr. Dre. Plus, Dreamville recently announced the 2023 Dreamville Festival.