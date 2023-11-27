Joe Budden Teases Rap Music Comeback

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Is the “Pump It Up” hitmaker ready to reconnect with producer Just Blaze?

Joe Budden has constantly insisted he is retired from making music. However, the outspoken MC-turned-internet personality has hinted at possibly making a return to the booth.

On the “Love Bomb” episode of his self-titled podcast, Joe Budden informed his audience that new music from the New Jersey-bred rapper could be on the way.

“Don’t worry, I called Just Blaze the other day,” Budden said about the veteran music producer. “I’m done talking about these rappers. I’m gonna do it myself. I’ll do it myself.”

After his co-host, Parks Vallely, asked if he was going to rap again, Budden replied, “I’m gonna listen to what Just Blaze has in there that might make somebody wanna rap.”

Just Blaze produced the biggest hit of Joe Budden’s career. The fellow New Jersey native helped craft the 2003 single “Pump It Up” which became a Top 40 and Grammy-nominated song.

Budden went on to say that his comeback would likely center around a 15-minute record. He also added, “Might be an EP but you gonna get this first track for $20. Whenever that is, I don’t want to hype fans up to think that’s coming soon. Me and Just Blaze have real jobs.”

It has been seven years since Joe Budden dropped the Rage & The Machine album. That AraabMuzik-produced project from 2016 ended up being Budden’s final full-length body of work to date.

The Joe Budden Podcast launched in 2015 as I’ll Name This Podcast Later. Since that time, Budden and his various co-hosts have produced regular headline-grabbing content.

For example, Budden recently faced criticism for editing a portion of a podcast segment. The former Slaughterhouse member admitted to taking out part of the conversation about Cassie Ventura’s sexual misconduct lawsuit against Diddy.