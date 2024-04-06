Joey Bada$$ Inserts Himself Into Kendrick Lamar Vs. J. Cole Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joey Bada$$ championed himself while two of Hip-Hop’s heavyweights, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, exchanged diss tracks.

Joey Bada$$ reminded me fans he wasn’t afraid to battle Kendrick Lamar. The Pro Era rapper shared his old song “Killuminati Pt. 2” after J. Cole released the K. Dot diss “7 Minute Drill” on Friday (April 5).

“Never forget,” Joey Bada$$ wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The New York native released “Killuminati Pt. 2” in response to Kendrick’s famous “Control” verse in 2013.

“My set told me light you up so this that propane/It’s nathan all I gotta do is just spit a flame/No escaping, you in a swimming pool of champagne/You set yourself up for that one mane/The king of New York? Ha! we ain’t just gon’ let that one hang/Last n#### got dethroned and you ain’t from my zone/The rest of the real n##### is dead and gone,” Joey rapped.

Last month, Kendrick took shots at Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin’s song “Like That.” J. Cole responded with “7 Minute Drill.”

“I came up in the ‘Ville, so I’m good when it’s tension/He still doing shows but fell off like The Simpsons/Your first s### was classic, your last s### was tragic/Your second s### put n##### to sleep, but they gassed it/Your third s### was massive and that was your prime/I was trailing right behind and I just now hit mine/Now I’m front of the line with a comfortable lead/How ironic, soon as I got it, now he want something with me/Well, he caught me at the perfect time, jump up and see,” J. Cole rapped.

He added, “He averaging one hard verse like every thirty months or something/If he wasn’t dissing, then we wouldn’t be discussing him/Lord, don’t make me have to smoke this n#### ’cause I f### with him/But push come to shove, on this mic, I will humble him.”

“7 Minute Drill” appeared on J. Cole’s surprise release Might Delete Later.

Listen to the track below.