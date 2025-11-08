Joyner Lucas Unleashes Savage Attack On DJ Vlad Over Copyright Suit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joyner Lucas fired back at DJ Vlad’s copyright lawsuit with an expletive-filled message refusing interview demands and legal threats.

Joyner Lucas unleashed a profanity-laced response to DJ Vlad‘s federal copyright lawsuit, telling the media personality to perform an explicit act while rejecting any settlement negotiations.

“lame n#### been stalking me for YEARS to go on his weak ass channel and when he finally realized I won’t sit down with his b#### ass because I hate everything about him, he decides he gonna try to extort me out of one instead,” Joynee Lucas said.

AllHipHop broke the news that Massachusetts rapper is in the legal crosshairs of DJ Vlad and his company Hot In Here Inc, which filed suit in California federal court.

The dispute centers on Joyner Lucas reposting a VladTV interview clip featuring comedian Aries Spears mocking British rap without permission or credit.

When you get sued Becuz you ain’t wanna do a interview. SMH lame n#### been stalking me for YEARS to go on his weak ass channel and when he finally realized I won’t sit down with his b#### ass because I hate everything about him, he decides he gonna try to extort me out of one… pic.twitter.com/v1sKKXzfCp — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) November 7, 2025

Joyner Lucas shared the five-minute segment with his 1.5 million X followers on July 6, allegedly cropping out VladTV’s watermark. The post garnered 4.4 million views, 2,800 reposts, and 20,000 likes before X removed it following a copyright takedown request.

DJ Vlad initially attempted to resolve the matter outside court, offering to drop potential legal action in exchange for an interview with Joyner Lucas. However, negotiations collapsed when the rapper’s manager, Dhruv Joshi, delivered a scathing text message from Lucas himself.

“Dear vlad…. Suck my d##k. Call your attorney and do whatever you have to do. I wasn’t ever doing an interview with you before in this lifetime and your def not a getting an interview now. So settle your legal matters however you want to settle them p##sy. I always thought you was a b##ch and this just confirms the kind of b##ch you are. No way in this lifetime or the next will I ever allow someone like you to try to extort me out of an interview. You got me all the way f##ked up,” Lucas wrote, according to the lawsuit filing.

The legal complaint alleges Joyner Lucas knowingly used copyrighted material to drive traffic and promote his brand. VladTV’s attorneys argue the rapper encouraged others to share the video, leading to further unauthorized distribution while profiting from increased social media engagement.

DJ Vlad, whose real name is Vlad Lyubovny, seeks up to $150,000 in statutory damages, legal fees and a permanent injunction preventing Lucas from using any VladTV content.

The lawsuit also demands a full accounting of profits Lucas may have earned from the post.

“YOU GOTTA BE THE BITCHEST OF ALL B#### N##### ALIVE. You wanted clout so bad so here’s your clout…hoe,” Joyner Lucas added.

VladTV has over six million YouTube subscribers and features in-depth interviews with Hip-Hop artists, comedians, actors, cultural figures and ex-criminals.

Joyner Lucas, a platinum-selling artist from Worcester, Massachusetts, has collaborated with major names including Will Smith, Chris Brown, Timbaland, Lil Baby, Future and Eminem.