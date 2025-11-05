EXCLUSIVE: DJ Vlad Sues Joyner Lucas Over Social Media Clip & Failed Interview Request

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joyner Lucas is facing a federal lawsuit in California after reposting a VladTV interview clip to his social media without permission or credit, allegedly to boost his own visibility.

Vlad accuses the rapper of copyright infringement for sharing a video from VladTV’s interview series. The clip features comedian Aries Spears mocking British rap and was originally titled “Aries Spears Clowns British Rappers: That S**t Sounds Ridiculous! (Part 12).”

According to the lawsuit, Lucas uploaded the five-minute segment to his @joynerlucas account on X on July 6. The filing claims he cropped out the VladTV watermark before sharing it with his 1.5 million followers.

The post quickly gained traction, pulling in 4.4 million views, 2,800 reposts and 20,000 likes before X removed it in response to a Digital Millennium Copyright Act takedown request.

DJ Vlad, whose real name is Vlad Lyubovny, owns Hot In Here, Inc., the parent company of VladTV. His attorneys argue that Lucas knowingly used the copyrighted material to drive traffic to his account and promote his brand.

The lawsuit says Joyner Lucas “encouraged” others to share the video, which allegedly led to further unauthorized distribution. It also claims the rapper profits from increased engagement on his social media, using viral posts to promote music and merchandise.

Before filing the lawsuit, Hot In Here says it attempted to resolve the issue out of court. Vlad was willing to drop any potential legal action in return for an interview with Joyner Lucas. However, negotiations reportedly fell apart after Lucas’s manager, Dhruv Joshi, sent an “expletive-filled text message” to VladTV’s legal team from Joyner Lucas himself.

“Dear vlad…. Suck my d##k. Call your attorney and do whatever you have to do. I wasn’t ever doing an interview with you before in this lifetime and your def not a getting an interview now. So settle your legal matters however you want to settle them p##sy. I always thought you was a b##ch and this just confirms the kind of b##ch you are. No way in this lifetime or the next will I ever allow someone like you to try to extort me out of an interview. You got me all the way f##ked up.

Vlad is seeking up to $150,000 in statutory damages, legal fees and a permanent injunction blocking Lucas from using any VladTV content in the future. It also wants a full accounting of any profits Lucas may have earned from the post.

VladTV, which boasts over six million YouTube subscribers, is recognized for its in-depth interviews with artists, comedians, and Hip-Hop figures. The platform has become a major outlet for commentary and cultural discussion in the genre.

Joyner Lucas is a platinum-selling, Worcester, Massachusetts native known for collaborations with Will Smith, Chris Brown, Timbaland, Lil Baby, Future, Eminem and others.



