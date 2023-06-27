JT’s Team Claims BET Awards Spat With Lil Uzi Vert Didn’t Involve Ice Spice

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Was the online speculation about the fight wrong?

City Girls member JT made headlines following the 2023 BET Awards. An apparent fight with her partner Lil Uzi Vert had many social media users jumping to the conclusion.

Video of JT throwing her phone at Lil Uzi Vert while in the BET Award audience spread across the internet. Almost instantly, rumors began to spread with many assuming the fight was over Ice Spice.

A photo of Lil Uzi Vert and Ice Spice together from the BET Awards went viral online. Plus, during his performance at the show, Uzi rapped, “I got a nice wife… She got a little fro, she looks like Ice Spice.”

According to TMZ, JT wasn’t upset over Lil Uzi’s interaction with Ice Spice or Lil Uzi’s lyrics about the rising star. Apparently, the Florida native’s anger was the result of losing her seat at the ceremony.

Ice Spice appeared to reference the headline-grabbing situation at this year’s BET Awards. On early Monday morning (June 26), the Bronx-bred performer tweeted, “Ghetto but fun.”

BET also tapped Ice Spice to perform during Sunday night’s broadcast. The 10K Projects/Capitol recording artist ran through her singles “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “Princess Diana” and “In Ha Mood.”

Meanwhile, Lil Uzi Vert is preparing to release his Pink Tape project. An anime-inspired teaser trailer for the upcoming studio album arrived on Lil Uzi’s Instagram page on Monday.

City Girls recently showed up on Diddy’s “Act Bad” song, which also features Fabolous. The Quality Control Music-backed rap duo of JT and Yung Miami also put out their own “I Need a Thug” single in recent weeks.