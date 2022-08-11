JT Drags A Hater Over Diss About Her Hair

City Girls members Jatavia “JT” Johnson and Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee came together for an upcoming episode of Revolt’s Caresha Please podcast. Yung Miami also tapped Saucy Santana for the same show.
Yesterday, Yung Miami previewed the forthcoming conversation with JT and Saucy Santana by sharing a teaser video on social media. In the clip, the City Girl is seen wearing a red wig.
Apparently, at least one person was not a fan of JT’s crimson hairstyle on Caresha Please. A Twitter user called the rapper’s hair “a mess” on Wednesday night.
JT did not seem to take too kindly to @_perfextM’s opinion about her wig. The “Act Up” hitmaker fired back at the critic on Twitter by attacking the person’s weight.
“[And you’re] fat as f###, stuck taking selfies & hiding under covers 😂😂😂😂😂,” tweeted JT in response to @_perfextM. That was not the end of the online dragging.
A few minutes later, JT posted, “Like imagine talking s### about ME & You… YOU!” She also added, “Soggy ass b#### pleaseeeeeeee… Chili pepper with legs!”
After a supporter joked about JT being negative, the Florida-raised rapper wrote, “😂😂😂 This [is] my last day I swear.” Meanwhile, City Girls continue to drop new music. 2022’s “Good Love” featuring Usher peaked at #70 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Yung Miami’s Caresha Please with JT and Saucy Santana will premiere today (August 11) at 8 pm ET. Previously, Yung Miami invited Revolt founder Diddy and Hip Hop artist Kevin Gates to the program.