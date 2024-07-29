JT Send Prayers After Stunna Girl Reveals She Was Shot In The Chest 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

JT reached out to Stunna Girl after the Sacramento rapper showed off her grisly injuries after revealing she was shot.

JT is sending well wishes to her collaborator Stunna Girl after the Sacramento rapper revealed she was shot in the chest.

On Sunday, Stunna Girl took to Instagram with a gruesome video of her wounds before explaining where the bullet struck.

“It hit above my breast & went out my underpit,” she said. Stunna Girl also shared a medical document seemingly confirming her injuries.

JT hopped on social media to voice support for her “Lemon Pepper” collaborator after speaking to Stunna Girl privately.

“Even though I sent my love in real life, I wanna publicly say I’m praying for you!” she wrote on X (Twitter). You’re such a raw & talented girl to me. God gave you a 2nd chance do right with it! Love you.”

Even though I sent my love in real life, I wanna publicly say I’m praying for you! You’re such a raw & talented girl to me. God gave you a 2nd chance do right with it! Love you @realstunnagirl 💗💗💗 — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) July 28, 2024

Stunna Girl has said little about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. However, she thanked her fans for their support on her Instagram Stories.

“I love yall thanks to everyone who’s reached // reaching out,” she wrote. “My family, friends, homies, supporters ect. I knew I was loved but this showed me just how much everybody really loves & rocks fa me, I know yall aint lettin nun slide n gone paint this mf red bout me!!”

In a follow-up post, Stunna Girl slammed those trying to gain attention from the incident.

“Stop trynna go viral off me,” she wrote. “Celebrating sumn yo pssy ah aint do & scared to do & wont ever do ! We all bleed but But bet mfs bled more then i did !!”