JT Targets Her Rivals On Debut Solo Mixtape “City Cinderella” 

JT and “City Cinderella” were the No.1 trending topics on X (Twitter) as fans dissected the lyrics to her debut solo mixtape.

JT just dropped off her highly anticipated debut solo mixtape, City Cinderella, and her fans can’t get enough of it.

At midnight on Friday (July 18), JT released the 16-track project, which includes guest appearances from DJ Khaled, Stunna Girl, and CLIP. Jeezy also features on the previously released remix of her hit single “OKAY.”

JT and City Cinderella trended in the top spot on X (Twitter) following its release. While many listeners praised the former City Girls rapper’s lyrical prowess, a few lyrics gained particular attention.

On the tape’s opener, “Intro (Hope)” Fans believe JT targeted Cardi B, referencing viral footage of an X-rated incident onstage with a bottle, which the NYC rapper previously insisted was not her.

“Non-rapping b####, who the f### you talking to?” JT raps. “I was off in Saks, Gucci alligator bags/While you were laying on your back and stuffin’ bottles up your ass.”

Jt dragging cardi on the first song 😭😭😭😭😭 #CityCinderella pic.twitter.com/K2CUJabEGf — Bling (@gagurealbad) July 19, 2024

Back in 2022, Cardi mocked JT’s jail spell, referring to her as “prison pants” during their incendiary Twitter spat. JT seemingly fired back on “Lemon Pepper” featuring Stunna Girl.

“JT a convicted felon and I’m still on they ass,” she said. “These Rick Owens, boo, these ain’t prison pants.”

JT Seemingly Shades Cardi B In Her New Track ‘Lemon Pepper’: “These Rick Owens Boo, These Ain’t Prison Pants…Use To Be The Sh*t Look At The B*tch Flopping Now.” pic.twitter.com/4Vd6hoTw1I — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) July 17, 2024

And it wasn’t just Cardi B that JT was accused of shading. “Now I’m hated by a b#### with a man voice,” JT raps on “Swang,” a line many believe is directed at GloRilla after the pair exchanged words earlier this year.

“now i’m hated by a b#### with a man voice” why JT whack Glorilla like this 😭💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀



pic.twitter.com/CxWOGWU0gX — WRITE A RAP 🎤 | FAN Account (@WriteARapSis) July 19, 2024

JT Explains Why She Made City Cinderella A Mixtape

JT opened up about the project in her recent Paper cover story, clarifying City Cinderella is a mixtape.

“People work on their albums for a year, albums are just different. So City Cinderella is not my first album, being that I made this project so damn fast,” she explained. “I had to create this project throughout the tour and moving around, so I didn’t have time to really nurture and doctor it. This is just something that I’m putting out with my pure instincts.”