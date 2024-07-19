JT Targets Her Rivals On Debut Solo Mixtape “City Cinderella” 

JT just dropped off her highly anticipated debut solo mixtape, City Cinderella, and her fans can’t get enough of it.
At midnight on Friday (July 18), JT released the 16-track project, which includes guest appearances from DJ Khaled, Stunna Girl, and CLIP. Jeezy also features on the previously released remix of her hit single “OKAY.”
JT and City Cinderella trended in the top spot on X (Twitter) following its release. While many listeners praised the former City Girls rapper’s lyrical prowess, a few lyrics gained particular attention.
On the tape’s opener, “Intro (Hope)” Fans believe JT targeted Cardi B, referencing viral footage of an X-rated incident onstage with a bottle, which the NYC rapper previously insisted was not her.
“Non-rapping b####, who the f### you talking to?” JT raps. “I was off in Saks, Gucci alligator bags/While you were laying on your back and stuffin’ bottles up your ass.”
Back in 2022, Cardi mocked JT’s jail spell, referring to her as “prison pants” during their incendiary Twitter spat. JT seemingly fired back on “Lemon Pepper” featuring Stunna Girl.
“JT a convicted felon and I’m still on they ass,” she said. “These Rick Owens, boo, these ain’t prison pants.”
And it wasn’t just Cardi B that JT was accused of shading. “Now I’m hated by a b#### with a man voice,” JT raps on “Swang,” a line many believe is directed at GloRilla after the pair exchanged words earlier this year.
JT Explains Why She Made City Cinderella A Mixtape
JT opened up about the project in her recent Paper cover story, clarifying City Cinderella is a mixtape.
“People work on their albums for a year, albums are just different. So City Cinderella is not my first album, being that I made this project so damn fast,” she explained. “I had to create this project throughout the tour and moving around, so I didn’t have time to really nurture and doctor it. This is just something that I’m putting out with my pure instincts.”