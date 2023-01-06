Nicki Minaj’s Husband Withdraws Request To Be Taken Off Sex Offender Registry

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, has backed down from his attempt to get off the sex offenders list. But is there a conspiracy going on?

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, asked a judge to withdraw his request to be taken off the New York state’s sex offender registry after prosecutors presented evidence to torpedo his case.

According to the Gazette Xtra, yesterday (January 5th), the Brooklyn Federal court dismissed a lawsuit filed by Petty.

He alleged he was unlawfully on the list since he never got an opportunity in 2004 to contest his status as a medium-risk sex offender for an attempted rape conviction handed down to him in 1995.

Petty was charged over a sexual assault on a woman named Jennifer Hough on September 16th, 1994, after he encountered her at a bus stop when she was 16.

Hough says Petty put a knife to her back and took her to a house around the corner, where he raped her at knifepoint.

Hough claimed when Petty finished his sexual assault, he stood in the mirror and beat on his chest, yelling, “I am the man, I am the man” repeatedly.

Petty was convicted of attempted rape in 1995 and served over four years in prison. In 2004, Petty’s then-lawyer, Jennifer Michaelson, said that her client would not “contest the decision.”

But Petty did a 180 in August of 2021, when he filed a lawsuit against the State of New York, claiming he was not present at the time of the hearing in 2004 and that someone forged his signature on paperwork agreeing to the status as a medium-risk sex offender.

During yesterday’s hearing, prosecutors presented a court transcript that proved Petty was indeed at the hearing. And according to his own words, he had no objection to being labeled a sex offender.

Even though he is withdrawing the lawsuit after being confronted with irrefutable evidence, Kenneth Petty still maintains he was not there and that the transcripts produced by prosecutors may have been part of a conspiracy.

The judge upheld the original ruling to keep him on the public registry.