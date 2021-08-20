Nicki Minaj’s Husband Claims Name Was Forged So He Should Not Be Considered A Sex Offender

Nicki Minaj’s husband says someone forged his name on court documents, as he attempts to get his name off of the sex offender registry.

The story of Nicki Minaj’s husband status as a sex offender has taken another twist.

Kenneth “Zoo” Petty just launched some legal action of his own, in an attempt to have his name removed from New York’s Sex Offender Registry.

In 1995, Petty was convicted of the knife point rape of a 16-year-old named Jennifer Hough. In new court documents, Petty is attempting to have his removed from the registry on a technicality

According to TMZ, Petty maintains he was never given a chance to oppose the risk level assigned to him. He claims he was incarcerated for manslaughter at the time of a status hearing.

Petty also alleges the notice of his court hearing was sent to the wrong address, and that someone forged his signature before the hearing.

As a result, Kenneth Petty was labeled a level two sex offender and his name was placed on the Sex Offender Registry for at least 25 years.

According to his lawsuit, Kenneth Petty claims he is suffered humiliation and financial lost due to his status as a sex offender.

Last week, AllHipHop reported that his victim, Jennifer Hough, was suing Kenneth Petty and her and his famous wife Nicki Minaj.

Hough claims Petty violated the terms of his plea deal multiple times by contacting her in an attempt to bribe to offer a bribe to recant her story.

Petty’s mission was well defined, according to Hough.

He was attempting to pressure her into recanting with an offer of $500,000, so he could have his remove his name removed from the Sex Offender Registry.

Hough claimed Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj have been terrorizing her for years, by bombarding her with multiple phone calls, hiring private investigators to track her down, and sending childhood friends from their Jamaica, Queens neighborhood to intimidate her into changing her story so Petty could get off the list.

Kenneth Petty, who also is known by the alias Avery Johnson, recently took a plea deal for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California, where he was living with Nicki illegally.