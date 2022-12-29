Judge Rejects Takeoff Murder Suspect’s Request For Bond Reduction

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Attorneys for Patrick Clark, the man accused of killing Takeoff, wanted a judge to reduce the murder suspect’s $1 million bond.

According to multiple reports, Judge Josh Hill denied bond reduction for Takeoff’s alleged killer Patrick Clark on Wednesday (December 28). The judge deemed Clark to be a flight risk.

Clark’s bond remains set at $1 million. His attorney Letitia Quinones admitted her team was surprised by the judge’s decision.

“We complied with every requirement that the judge asked of us, only to be told today that it will not be lowered,” Quinones said at a press conference. “So yes, we are very disappointed.”

Clark was arrested for Takeoff’s murder on December 1. His bond was originally set at $2 million.

The 33-year-old suspect’s attorneys successfully argued that $2 million was excessive. Clark’s bond was lowered to $1 million on December 14, but his lawyers sought another reduction.

Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston on November 1. Prosecutors say Clark was the shooter. Clark’s attorneys maintain his innocence.

“We do believe without a shadow of a doubt that when the time comes, we will be able to show Mr. Clark’s innocence in this,” Quinones said. “I think something has been lost with all the hype and all the tragedy that’s involved in this offense and that’s Mr. Clark is presumed innocent.”