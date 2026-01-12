Juelz Santana Posts Gruesome Bloodied Photo Of Himself After Car Accident

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Juelz Santana posted a shocking bloodied selfie after a car crash in NYC, offering no details about what happened during the incident.

Juelz Santana shocked fans after he posted a disturbing photo of his bloodied face following a car accident in New York City, but the Harlem rapper gave almost no details about what actually happened during the crash.

The Dipset member shared a close-up selfie on his Instagram Story showing fresh injuries to his nose and face, with only a brief caption reading “Car Crash 🙌🏽🙏🏽.”

The image revealed his nose had taken serious damage from the impact, with visible cuts, broken skin, and dark red scabs covering the bridge and tip area. Blood was smeared across his cheeks, and the skin around his eyes looked wet and puffy, suggesting he had been crying or dealing with moisture from the trauma.

Juelz Santana offered no explanation about how the accident happened, where it took place, or whether anyone else was involved in the collision.

But video clips on social media showed Santana at a New York strip club with Future, Jim Jones, Bay Swag and Lil Baby throwing money and partying. After posting the injury photo, Juelz Santana followed up with additional Instagram Stories that did little to explain anything.

One message said “People Forget Soooo Fast” and another cryptic post read “tables turn faster than you think.”

These messages were left open to interpretation, with some fans wondering if Santana was talking about his own situation or taking subliminal shots at someone else.

Juelz Santana has not released any additional information about his condition or plans for medical treatment following the crash.