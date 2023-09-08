Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The rapper/author reflects on substance abuse playing a role in Three 6 Mafia’s breakup.

Gangsta Boo (born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell) passed away on January 1, 2023, at the age of 43. Fellow Memphis native, Jordan “Juicy J” Houston III , spoke about losing the former Three 6 Mafia member.

Juicy J stopped by SiriusXM’s Sway In The Morning to promote his new book, Chronicles of the Juice Man: A Memoir. The program’s host, Sway Calloway, asked the Oscar Award winner about Gangsta Boo’s passing.

“That s### tore me up,” admitted Juicy J. He also added, “The last time I saw Gangsta Boo was a couple of months before she passed. We talked about a lot of different things. We talked about life and my mom passing, and we hugged and talked about old times.”

The “Shell Shocked” rhymer continued, “I noticed something about her at the time. She was doing coke at the time and she was very, very high… I ain’t going to lie, it’s scary but it’s real s###. When she walked off something was telling me like, ‘She’s gonna die.’”

Gangsta Boo’s cause of death has been listed as an accidental overdose. According to reports, medical examiners found fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in her system at the time of her passing.

“I wish I could’ve said something. I ain’t gonna lie. I’m like, ‘F###!'” Juicy J told Sway Calloway about possibly helping Gangsta Boo with her apparent drug addiction. He also recalled talking with his Three 6 Mafia comrades about alleged cocaine and heroin dependence.

When asked if substance abuse played a part in the group’s disbanding, the recording artist/record producer responded, “I would definitely say the drugs. It’s a lot of different things. Everything happened so fast… And all of us had egos. I ain’t gonna lie, we went Hollywood.”