Julia Fox claims she did not see Kanye’s latest attacks on Trevor Noah, which led to him being suspended from Instagram. Read more!

Julia Fox is backtracking on some controversial comments about Kanye West she made last week.

The “Uncut Gems” actress started dating in early January; however, in February, the pair parted ways on Valentine’s Day.

Since then, Kanye has had numerous public outbursts about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and co-parenting their four children. He has also consistently attacked her new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

Ye even decapitated a claymation version of the comedian in the video for his new song “Eazy” with Compton rap star Game.

Last week, TMZ caught up with Julia Fox as she exited Barry’s Bootcamp in Los Angeles, and she claimed the rap star was harmless despite issuing ominous threats, most notably to Pete and DL Hughley.

Kanye’s harmless. I just think that’s his artistic, creative expression. I know it’s aggressive, but I think if it really came down to it I don’t think Kanye would hurt a fly.”

However, Julia Fox is singing a different tune now that her ex-boyfriend has been suspended from Instagram and booted from his performance at the Grammy’s over his online behavior.

“I would like to point out that I had not seen the latest Instagram posts at the time of this video…believe it or not I have a life and a son, and I don’t have google alerts for this man,” she said in a since-deleted post.

Kanye was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for violating its harassment, hate speech, and bullying policies after he attacked Hughley and Trevor Noah, who will host the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Since his suspension, Kanye has completely wiped his Instagram page