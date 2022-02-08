Julia Fox Debunks Kanye West Breakup Speculation

Rumors began spreading about Julia Fox and Kanye West’s relationship status after she unfollowed fan accounts and deleted some photos.

All is well between Julia Fox and Kanye West.

Julia Fox denied breaking up with Kanye West after her social media activity sparked rumors. The Uncut Gems star deleted some of her photos with ‘Ye on Instagram and unfollowed fan accounts, which led to speculation about a possible split.

“Guys, relax,” the actress said in an Instagram Stories video. “I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, okay? Suddenly, Instagram was not a fun place anymore. And I took the f###### photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in.”

Julia Fox referenced critics of her photo selection in a message posted on Saturday (February 5). The post included several pictures of her alongside Kanye West.

“And of course special thanks to Ye,” she wrote. “pics by @arnold_daniel. YES IM AWARE I ONLY CHOSE PHOTOS THAT I LOOK GOOD IN.”

Julia Fox began dating Kanye West in January. The couple’s romance has garnered lots of publicity at a time when Yeezy’s frequently lashed out at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are currently in the middle of a bitter divorce. Julia Fox is a divorcee herself following a split with the father of her child in 2020.