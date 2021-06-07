Justin Bieber Recruits Ludacris, Usher & Snoop Dogg For “Peaches” Remix

Listen to the new version of the singer-songwriter’s chart-topping song.

Earlier this year, Justin Bieber scored another #1 hit on the Hot 100 chart with “Peaches” featuring R&B singers Daniel Caesar and Giveon. The Pop superstar has now released a new version of the track.

“Peaches (Remix)” includes contributions by Hip Hop legends Snoop Dogg and Ludacris as well as R&B icon Usher Raymond. Luda opens the song, Ush croons the second verse, and Snoop raps the final verse. Bieber handles the hook.

Usher helped turn Justin Bieber into an A-list entertainer under the Raymond Braun Media Group alongside Scooter Braun. Ludacris previously collaborated with Bieber for the Canadian’s breakout single “Baby” in 2010. Snoop Dogg took part in Comedy Central’s roast of Bieber.

Justin Bieber has worked with numerous Hip Hop artists throughout his career. He recently named his Top 5 emcees on DJ Khaled’s The First One podcast. Bieber’s personal GOAT list includes Drake, Lil Wayne, The Notorious B.I.G., Eminem, and Kanye West.

The original “Peaches” lives on Justin Bieber’s 2021 album Justice. Khalid, Chance The Rapper, The Kid LAROI, Burna Boy, Lil Uzi Vert, Jaden, Quavo, DaBaby, Tori Kelly, and more acts appear on the deluxe edition of the studio LP.

Justice debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart by racking up 154,000 first-week units. At 27 years old, Justin Bieber became the youngest solo artist to attain eight No. 1 albums. The former teen idol surpassed Elvis Presley who was 29 years and 11 months when he charted his eighth Number One.