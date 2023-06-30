Juvenile Fans Marvel At His Epic Tiny Desk Concert With Mannie Fresh

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Black Music Month wrapped up in a major way with the premiere of Juvenile’s Tiny Desk Concert.

NPR released Juvenile’s highly anticipated performance via its website and YouTube channel on Friday (June 30). The set featured the beloved rapper performing alongside longtime collaborator Mannie Fresh and a few notable musicians from their hometown of New Orleans.

Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty, Alvin Ford and members of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra joined Juvenile and Mannie Fresh for the performance. The Tiny Desk Concert was taped in the NPR offices in Washington, D.C.

Juvenile and his guests revisited some of his biggest hits for the set. The Cash Money Records star performed “Back That Azz Up,” “Ha,” “Set It Off,” “Slow Motion” and more.

The Tiny Desk Concert’s release capped off a unique journey to get Juvenile on the stage. It all started when a Twitter user campaigned for the hitmaker to appear on NPR’s signature concert series in April.

Juvenile had no clue what the Tiny Desk Concert was and dismissed the idea, which made fans rally and convince him to do it. NPR booked him for the show after seeing the overwhelming demand for his performance.

Fans were not disappointed by the final product. Viewers praised Juvenile’s Tiny Desk Concert on various social media platforms.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below.

This Juvenile: Tiny Desk Concert, is golden!😩🙌🏾

Add it to the Tiny Desk hall of fame, NOW! pic.twitter.com/EluG8Bi6Xc — △⃒⃘Tre' Badu (@Chief_Tre) June 30, 2023

Juvenile tiny desk concert is everything i thought it would be 🔥🔥🔥🥹 pic.twitter.com/XIeCIdqFpl — 40 (@40URTY) June 30, 2023

This Juvenile tiny desk concert was long overdue. Juvie the Great. — Church Sox (@KarlousM) June 30, 2023

That second go around was as fire as the first time omg #TinyDesk #juvenile 🔥🔥😭 pic.twitter.com/05Sumv4skk — SolMuchMoney💰 (@MsZiggySunshine) June 30, 2023

LEGENDARY s### right here!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Those that don’t know me like that probably don’t know that it 2Pac and then Juvenile for me growing up! Man this gave me chills! Happy to see this!https://t.co/kwMqcgEl9i — Franklin Saint (Johns) (@MicCapesRaps) June 30, 2023