Juvenile Issues Challenge To Fans Wanting Him To Do A Tiny Desk Concert

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Slow Motion” hitmaker changes his mind about the music series.

NPR’s Tiny Desk has become one of the most trendy online concert experiences. Could viewers get to see New Orleans rapper Juvenile take part in the popular series?

NPR has booked notable Hip Hop stars for Tiny Desk Concerts. Since the beginning of 2022, Cordae, Curren$y, IDK, Denzel Curry, JID, Westside Boogie, Ab-Soul, and Trina have headlined the musical presentation.

“Can we please get a @juviethegreat Tiny Desk @nprmusic @npr?” tweeted a Twitter user earlier this month. The 48-year-old Southerner responded, “[What the f###] is a tiny desk? 😂 And no. 😂😂.”

Both fans and fellow artists urged Juvenile to actually set up a Tiny Desk Concert. For example, Indiana-bred emcee Freddie Gibbs commented, “That s### would be hard OG.”

After receiving a lot of encouraging feedback, Juvenile seemingly changed his mind on the Tiny Desk idea. He returned to the social media platform to offer a challenge to his 98,000 followers.

“Ok, ok 😂😂 All Things Considered, 10k retweets and I will RECONSIDER doing @NPR Tiny Desk while drinking an ice cold #JuvieJuice from @UrbanSouthBeer!!!” posted Juve.

In addition, Juvenile asked his supporters to share which songs they would like to hear during a potential Tiny Desk set. The Hot Boys member has numerous recognizable songs to perform at the show.

Throughout his career, Juvenile released solo hits such as “Ha,” “Back That Azz Up,” “Rodeo,” and “Slow Motion.” The latter single spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2004.

Juvenile’s studio LP discography includes the Platinum-certified Tha G-Code, Platinum-certified Juve the Great, and 4x-Platinum-certified 400 Degreez. He also earned a Platinum album plaque for Guerrilla Warfare by Hot Boys.

Wtf is a tiny desk 😂and no 😂😂 https://t.co/B88LOPWEWj — JUVENILE (@juviethegreat) April 12, 2023

Ok ok 😂😂 All Things Considered, 10k retweets and I will RECONSIDER doing @NPR Tiny Desk while drinking an ice cold #JuvieJuice from @UrbanSouthBeer!!! https://t.co/e5sXwvOHmc — JUVENILE (@juviethegreat) April 12, 2023