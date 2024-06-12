Kai Cenat’s Livestream With Kevin Hart & Druski Breaks Twitch Viewership Record

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Award-winning streamer Kai Cenat continues to make history on Twitch. His recent “Sleepover Stream” with comedian/actor Kevin Hart and internet personality Druski drew a lot of eyes.

Kai Cenat’s June 10 broadcast broke the record for North American viewership with 712,600 peak concurrent viewers. The livestream had 4.95 million unique viewers across 11.5 hours.

Previously, Ninja’s Fortnite stream with Drake in 2018 peaked with 644,800 concurrent viewers. Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos holds the all-time record with 3.44 million viewers for his boxing event in 2022.

In addition to Kevin Hart and Druski, Kai Cenat’s “Sleepover Stream” also featured a surprise FaceTime appearance by NBA legend LeBron James. Clips from the livestream have amassed over 7 million views on Cenat’s YouTube channel.

Kai Cenat received additional good news in May. The 22-year-old New York City native learned he would not face criminal prosecution for the Union Square riot. Cenat urged his fans to show up at the location for a PlayStation giveaway on August 4, 2023.

“I apologize for the disruption and damage to the community, the park, the vehicles, and the storefronts in the area,” Cenat stated. “I apologize to the first responders who had to endure the backlash of this irresponsible promotion and work to restore calm.”