Kanye West Is “A 5150 Psychotic Double Crossing Leaking B####” Fredwreck Says

Kanye West and Dr. Dre’s collaborative album, Jesus Is King II, leaked on Tuesday (September 26), giving fans an early listen to some of the embattled artist’s latest music. But Fredwreck, who rose to prominence as a producer for Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment and Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle Records, apparently thinks the leak was 100 percent intentional. Hours after the project started making the rounds online, the 51-year-old beatsmith shared a post on Twitter that read, “Kanye is a 5150 psychotic double crossing leaking b####!” He added a pill emoji as if to suggest West either needs to be medicated or is on drugs.

Someone added in the comment section: “AND GETTING WORSE. He is the Plague Lil bro. He impossible to work with. And will Switch out in heartbeat.” Others were wondering if Fredwreck’s account had been hacked but as of Wednesday morning (September 27), the tweet remains.

Kanye is a 5150 psychotic double crossing leaking b####! 💊 — FredWreck (@Fredwreck) September 26, 2023

If Fredwreck truly does feel this way, it’s not that surprising. Kanye West has been ruffling feathers for years. More recently, West was labeled an anti-Semite for comments he made both on social media and during an interview with InfoWars host Alex Jones. He also sat down for an interview with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes last December in which he continued to share his offensive opinions, including his belief that Jewish people should forgive Adolf Hitler.

“Jewish people can’t tell me who I can love and who I can’t love,” ‘Ye said. “You can’t say, you can’t force your pain on everyone else. Jewish people, forgive Hitler today. Let it go.”

Less than a week prior, West declared he “liked Hitler” during his InfoWars appearance. West’s conversation with McInnes featured numerous anti-Semitic comments, gripes about pornography and bizarre conspiracy theories. More recently, he’s been parading his new wife Bianca Censori around Italy nearly naked, which has garnered international scrutiny.